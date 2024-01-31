Leagues Cup 2024: Groups for MLS and LIGA MX teams

All matches will air via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , while select games are on TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports (FS1), TSN and RDS.

This edition will unfold from July 26 to August 25 , pausing domestic league competition as games are played across the United States and Canada. Inter Miami CF enter as defending champions after their Lionel Messi-inspired run during the expanded 2023 tournament.

Leagues Cup 2024 groups are locked in, with 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – returning to the month-long, World Cup-style tournament this summer. The winner is crowned champion, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The teams are divided into 15 groups of three each. Also, two clubs receive an automatic bye into the Round of 32.

The Leagues Cup ranking is decided by combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance based on points in the last 34 regular-season matches. MLS teams are ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.

How groups were determined

Tiers: All participating clubs (except the two Leagues’ champions) are divided into three tiers based on the Leagues Cup ranking – 1-15, 16-30, 31-45. They form 15 groups of three clubs each, one club from each tier, prioritizing geographical and competitive balance among the 45 clubs.

Regions: For 2024, Leagues Cup will be played in two regions – East and West – with seven groups in the East and eight groups in the West, regionalizing travel for all participating clubs.

Hubs: The LIGA MX champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs are granted hub privileges – minimizing LIGA MX club travel and rewarding them with pre-determined venues as the home team (based on their Leagues Cup ranking). The following LIGA MX clubs will have hosting privileges through the…

Semifinals: Club América (League champion with a bye)

Round of 16: CF Monterrey (No. 1 rank)

Round of 32: Chivas de Guadalajara (No. 4 rank)

Group Stage: Tigres UANL (No. 6 rank)

LIGA MX clubs with hub privileges will play at venues to be announced alongside the Leagues Cup 2024 schedule and bracket at a later date.

Leagues Cup: Key information to know

World Cup-style tournament held from July 26 to August 25

All 47 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams compete, pausing their respective league seasons

compete, pausing their respective league seasons 77 matches played across the US and Canada (hosted at MLS stadiums)

across the US and Canada (hosted at MLS stadiums) Leagues Cup champion, as well as the second and third-place finishers, qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup

Every team will play two Group Stage matches

Top two teams from each group, as determined by points, reach the single-elimination Knockout Stage

No matches in the Leagues Cup Group Stage will end in a tie (decided by penalty shootout)

Regulation win earns 3 points; PK shootout win earns 2 points; PK shootout loss earns 1 point

Leagues Cup 2024 tickets