Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Oliver Semmle

The Philadelphia Union have acquired goalkeeper Oliver Semmle from USL Championship side Louisville City FC, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

To complete the deal, the Union acquired Semmle’s college protected rights from the Colorado Rapids in return for a 2025 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick.

"Oliver had a standout campaign last year, solidifying himself as the best keeper in USL," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "At 25 years old, he brings crucial experience while being young enough to have time to develop and grow into our system.

"With the increase in international play this year that will require players to be away with their national teams, we believe Oliver will be able to step in and fill an important role during that time."

Last year, the German goalkeeper posted 13 clean sheets and 72 saves across 32 appearances for Louisville City. This followed a standout career at Marshall University, before being picked No. 41 overall (second round) by Colorado in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

At Philadelphia, Semmle joins longtime starter Andre Blake and fellow college soccer product Holden Trent on the depth chart.