Inter Miami transfer Nicolás Stefanelli to Hungarian club

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF have transferred forward Nicolás Stefanelli to Hungarian top-flight side Fehervar FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Argentine departs after one season with Inter Miami, tallying 2g/1a in 25 league matches upon joining from Sweden's AIK.

"Nicolás has been a class act since his arrival last year," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"He was key to the team’s US Open Cup run and has been a great teammate on and off the pitch. We wish him well in this next step in his career."

Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's new campaign begins on Feb. 21 against Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

