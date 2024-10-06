Your Sunday Kickoff: Wild Card spots up for grabs in the East, Miami's points record within reach

All it took is a goal from Albert Rusnák. Somehow, after all that from Seattle this year, they’ve ended up clinching a home playoff spot and can still finish as high as second. They’re on 56 points heading into Decision Day. A win would put them on 59 points for just the fifth time in club history. Even with things feeling like a slog at time for this group, they’ve somehow found a way to put in a season other teams would do anything to have. They’re a real contender to make it to MLS Cup out of the West because of course they are. Never count out the Sounders.