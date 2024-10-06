MLS points record next?! Inter Miami & Lionel Messi approach "huge accomplishment"

"It's not just a game. We have something to play for that would be a nice way to finish the year off with that record-setting season."

"I think we'd all be lying if we said it doesn't matter," Miami midfielder Julian Gressel told MLSsoccer.com postgame. “Now we have something to play for in front of our home fans.

After clinching the Supporters’ Shield midweek with a 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew , the Herons faced a must-win Saturday afternoon at Toronto FC to keep the league's single-season points record a possibility.

“We haven't had much continuity in the lineup. It's just a tremendous amount of credit to the front office for putting this roster together the way they did and to the players for understanding that and just stepping in and not missing a beat.”

“There was a lot of talk of us going into year as one of the deepest teams that have ever set foot in MLS, and that shows that we all contributed,” Gressel said. “Even through Copa América, through injuries, we prevailed, and the record would be a huge accomplishment for the club and all of us players.

Inter Miami are now one of four teams in MLS history to reach the 70-point mark, joining New England (2021), LAFC (2019) and New York Red Bulls (2018). They're 10 games unbeaten (7W-0L-3D) and have tied CF Montréal (2022) for the most road wins (11) in a single season during the post-shootout era.

A magic moment from Leo Campana to keep the MLS single-season points record within reach. ✨ Miami (71 pts) will look to beat New England’s 2021 record (73 pts) on Decision Day against the Revs. pic.twitter.com/i1Ni2QVrkR

"We want to get the record"

Winning in tough moments has also been critical to Miami’s journey. Although three points against struggling Toronto could have been more straightforward, they got the job done.

“It was a very good result," said defender Noah Allen. "We want to get the record, so [we are feeling] very positive, very happy to get the result and keep building on it. We have one more game left and we’re going to go out there to win to get the record."