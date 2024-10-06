MLS points record next?! Inter Miami & Lionel Messi approach "huge accomplishment"

TORONTO – History remains within reach for Inter Miami CF.
After clinching the Supporters’ Shield midweek with a 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew, the Herons faced a must-win Saturday afternoon at Toronto FC to keep the league's single-season points record a possibility.
Enter Leo Campana, who combined brilliantly with Luis Suárez for a 93rd-minute golazo, sealing the Herons' 1-0 victory at BMO Field and setting up a decisive Decision Day clash on Oct. 19 vs. the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Inter Miami have 71 points. With one more win, they'll surpass the 2021 Revs' single-season points record of 73.
"I think we'd all be lying if we said it doesn't matter," Miami midfielder Julian Gressel told MLSsoccer.com postgame. “Now we have something to play for in front of our home fans.
"It's not just a game. We have something to play for that would be a nice way to finish the year off with that record-setting season."
70-point milestone
Inter Miami are now one of four teams in MLS history to reach the 70-point mark, joining New England (2021), LAFC (2019) and New York Red Bulls (2018). They're 10 games unbeaten (7W-0L-3D) and have tied CF Montréal (2022) for the most road wins (11) in a single season during the post-shootout era.
Tata Martino’s group has relied on depth all season to earn this Decision Day opportunity.
“There was a lot of talk of us going into year as one of the deepest teams that have ever set foot in MLS, and that shows that we all contributed,” Gressel said. “Even through Copa América, through injuries, we prevailed, and the record would be a huge accomplishment for the club and all of us players.
“We haven't had much continuity in the lineup. It's just a tremendous amount of credit to the front office for putting this roster together the way they did and to the players for understanding that and just stepping in and not missing a beat.”
"We want to get the record"
Winning in tough moments has also been critical to Miami’s journey. Although three points against struggling Toronto could have been more straightforward, they got the job done.
“It was a very good result," said defender Noah Allen. "We want to get the record, so [we are feeling] very positive, very happy to get the result and keep building on it. We have one more game left and we’re going to go out there to win to get the record."
Added goalkeeper Oscar Ustari after his debut: "Inter Miami aspires to important things. The club is achieving them little by little, so breaking the record is always attractive for us and we are going to do everything possible to make it happen."
Focus on MLS Cup
The points record is still gravy, though.
Don’t get Inter Miami wrong – they want it, but MLS Cup presented by Audi remains the dream. They strive to be the team holding the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Dec. 7, boosted by home advantage throughout the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
That journey starts on Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) at Chase Stadium, when Lionel Messi & Co. start their Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Eastern Conference Wild Card winner (No. 8 and No. 9 seeds).
"The target is MLS Cup," Allen said. "That's been the target the whole year. But obviously, we want to win as many games as possible, and now that the opportunity presents itself to make some history, we’re hungry for it.
"We were 100% locked in from the first day. We're full of confidence right now."