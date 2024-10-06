Portland Timbers clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Portland Timbers are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, returning for the first time since hosting MLS Cup 2021 presented by Audi.
Their spot was secured before facing FC Dallas on Sunday (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), based on other Matchday 37 results.
Head coach Phil Neville's team is ninth in the Western Conference (45 points; 12W-11L-9D), looking to avoid a Wild Card match with two games remaining.
Star players
With the second-most goals in the West (64), Portland boast arguably the league's most influential attacking player in Evander (15g/18a).
The Brazilian playmaker is a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and conducts a three-pronged attack that also features Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/7a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a).
Iconic midfielder Diego Chara is in his 14th season with the Timbers, while fellow Colombian Juan Mosquera highlights a defensive unit that includes Canadian internationals Kamal Miller and Maxime Crépeau.
Portland won MLS Cup in 2015. Nearly a decade later, can they lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy again?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22-23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.