Portland Timbers clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Head coach Phil Neville's team is ninth in the Western Conference (45 points; 12W-11L-9D), looking to avoid a Wild Card match with two games remaining.

Their spot was secured before facing FC Dallas on Sunday (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), based on other Matchday 37 results.

Portland Timbers are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, returning for the first time since hosting MLS Cup 2021 presented by Audi.

Star players

With the second-most goals in the West (64), Portland boast arguably the league's most influential attacking player in Evander (15g/18a).

The Brazilian playmaker is a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and conducts a three-pronged attack that also features Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/7a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a).

Iconic midfielder Diego Chara is in his 14th season with the Timbers, while fellow Colombian Juan Mosquera highlights a defensive unit that includes Canadian internationals Kamal Miller and Maxime Crépeau.