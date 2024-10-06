Orlando City show playoff credentials: “We aren’t afraid of anybody”

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Winners in six of their last seven, it’s safe to say Orlando City SC are rolling into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Orlando City’s early 1-0 lead was thanks to Ramiro Enrique . He struck again in the second half along with Iván Angulo to salt their eighth road victory of the season.

“I thought we won a very important game against a very good rival who complicated the first-half things for us,” said Orlando City head coach Óscar Pareja.

Their latest, a hearty 3-1 victory at FC Cincinnati on Saturday, was yet another quality win over an opponent they could be locking horns with in a knockout game down the stretch.

“So, we aren't afraid of anybody, afraid to go anywhere, and we're confident.”

“We know we can win on the road,” added defender Kyle Smith, who assisted all three goals Saturday in his home town. “I think it's important, we might have to go on the road to face some teams, and we're definitely confident that we can win on the road.

If Orlando are to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy this year, road success will likely be vital in the playoffs.

Their playoff status was solidified in September. Saturday’s win takes care of the part of their scenario they can control in Matchday 37, and they’ll be scoreboard-watching during Sunday’s New York City FC vs. Nashville (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) match hoping NYCFC drops points to seal the deal.

They will close the season at home against regional rival Atlanta United on Saturday, Oct. 19 (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) and have a home-field advantage scenario looming following Saturday’s victory.

Goals everywhere

The three goals on Saturday marked a historic moment for the Lions as they brought their season tally to 58, surpassing their previous high watermarks of 55 from the 2023 and 2016 seasons.

So, what’s different about this team than years past?

“I think we have understood we are trying to be better in that regard,” Pareja said. “And how can we increase the production of goals and be more lethal in front of the goal?”

“We know that the team who has this production has the chance to win the league. We have been working a lot, and the players have improved. Now it's just trying to keep that level. But we're we're proud.”

Orlando City march into Decision Day having outscored their last seven opponents 19-6.