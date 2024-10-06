Another Cup run? LAFC heating up at the right time

With two games left in the regular season, LAFC have propped open the door in the race for the Western Conference’s top seed.

Overtaking the LA Galaxy might be a long shot, but LAFC’s 3-0 win at Sporting Kansas City Saturday night kept up a flawless run of form heading into the final two regular-season matches.

“All in all, we’re happy,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said afterward. “They were important points for us. A good performance.”

It was the fourth consecutive win for LAFC, including the US Open Cup final victory over the same SKC side on Sept. 25. The Black & Gold are six points behind their rivals with a game in hand and clinched home-field advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 series of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“For us to keep getting these results is huge,” said center back Aaron Long, who curled home a beauty for LAFC’s third goal. “To go as far as we did in Leagues Cup and to go all the way to the end in the Open Cup, and still be fighting for first place in the league is really tough to do.”

LAFC looked a tired squad after deep runs in Leagues Cup and the Open Cup and were winless in five straight (0W-3L-2D), including a 4-2 El Tráfico defeat to the Galaxy. But the trophy lift in the USOC final appeared to provide a spark for LAFC, who have put together three consecutive wins.