Your Sunday Kickoff: Who’s in, who’s out? More questions than answers after a wild Week 30

All 28 teams played this weekend. Most teams have either three or four games left. And yet, exactly one (1) team clinched a playoff spot and just one (1) team clinched a home playoff spot. That probably has something to do with the fact road teams went winless this weekend, but who really knows? What’s important is we may end up deciding on more than we’ve ever decided on Decision Day. Until then, here’s The Recap from Week 30.