FC Cincinnati want more "world-class ability" from hat-trick hero Brenner

FC Cincinnati were on a mission Saturday night. And fortunately for the Orange & Blue, so was Brenner .

The Brazilian forward bagged a hat-trick – his second of the season – and notched an assist as Cincy boosted their Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff chances with a dominant 6-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes at TQL Stadium.

After Alvaro Barreal broke the ice just before halftime, Brenner opened the floodgates for the hosts early in the second half, with Luciano Acosta netting from the penalty spot and Yuya Kubo getting in on the action as well before the club-record signing put the icing on the cake with a pair of late goals.

For head coach Pat Noonan, the offensive outburst from the former Sao Paulo man was just what his team needed as they extended an unbeaten streak to nine matches and finished the night sixth in the Eastern Conference table – one point above the playoff line and rivals Columbus Crew – with four games remaining.

"[We saw] world-class ability today," Noonan said, adding the 22-year-old's 12-goal, five-assist output on the season is just scratching the surface of what he's capable of.