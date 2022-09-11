"We're alive": Atlanta United put tumultuous week behind them with season-saving win

But Atlanta showed true character in front of their home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their slim Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive by pulling off a wild 4-2 victory thanks to an unlikely hat trick from defender Juan Jose Purata and another golazo from Thiago Almada .

3 - Juan José Purata is the first player since at least 2010 to score three headed goals in a single @MLS match. Soaring. pic.twitter.com/EXCZ1xxw0A

An unlikely hero

With Martinez out, head coach Gonzalo Pineda opted to give Dom Dwyer the nod up top for the former US international's second start of the season.

No one, though, expected a hat trick from Purata, whose three goals all came off headers. Scoreless in 26 appearances with Tigres UANL in Liga MX before his summer loan to Atlanta, he's now third on the team with six goals in just 13 MLS matches, and is making a strong case for the club to pick up his option in 2023.

Pineda mentioned while Purata's skill in the air was brought up in discussions with Tigres, the 24-year-old was "outperforming expectations" in that department. That said, the manager credited the team as a whole for providing those opportunities.

"It’s everyone. It’s creating the chances to get corners. It’s the guys that take the corners, they are hitting the balls. The movement that we are trying to use, the decoys, the blockers, the second balls," Pineda said. "It’s a whole package that obviously is helping Purata to shine on set pieces as well.”

Purata echoed that sentiment.