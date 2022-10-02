Your Sunday Kickoff: Spoilers galore! A massive Decision Day starting to take shape

New York City FC will have a chance to defend their MLS Cup title this fall, locking in an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot before playing their own Week 33 match. They've joined the Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls as four of seven Eastern Conference teams that’ll play into mid-October or beyond.

The LA Galaxy, owners of a league-record five MLS Cups, are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. Head coach Greg Vanney’s side booked their 2022 postseason ticket with a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in Week 33. They join LAFC, Austin FC and FC Dallas as four of seven Western Conference teams that’ll play into mid-October or beyond.

Atlanta United were officially eliminated from playoff contention by a New England team eliminated from the playoffs the night before. And if that wasn’t enough messiness, Josef’s incredible goal came on the heels of reports from The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas that Martinez and the front office are unaligned on what Josef’s future in Atlanta looks like. That, plus allowing a clumsy goal immediately after equalizing to give fans a little hope, is honestly a perfect way to cap off and encapsulate a season for Atlanta that at least never became boring.

Giacomo Vrioni gave New England the lead with a first-half penalty, Josef Martinez equalized with a legitimate goal of the season contender and Gustavo Bou scored almost immediately after to give New England the win .

The last Saturday of the season set us up for yet another off-the-wall Decision Day. Here’s what happened and what it all means.

What it means: Nothing for Colorado, who were officially eliminated last week. But it does make Decision Day way more interesting for Dallas now. If Nashville win today, Dallas will fall to fourth place. If LA Galaxy win on Decision Day and Dallas lose, Dallas will (almost definitely) fall to fifth place and miss out on a home playoff game.

CHARLOTTE FC (4) VS. PHILADELPHIA UNION (0)

What happened: Figuratively: I have no idea and neither does anyone outside of Charlotte.

Figuratively again: Christian Lattanzio locked up that deal we were hearing about on Friday to remove his interim tag Or at least he should have. And maybe throw a little more cash his way while you’re at it, Charlotte.

Literally: Daniel Rios (!) scored (!!) four (!!!) times (!!!!!) as Charlotte bludgeoned Philadelphia to earn a stunning result.

What it means: First off, it means Charlotte are still alive and that their meeting with Columbus this Wednesday is massive. They still need to win out and still need a little luck, but it’s not totally inconceivable they could catch a couple of teams ahead of them with six more points to end the year. The Crown are just five points behind fifth-place FC Cincinnati and have a game in hand.

For Philly, it means a second Supporters’ Shield likely isn’t coming to Chester. LAFC can win the Shield outright with a win in either of their final two games. It also opens a window for Montréal to take a first-round bye. Montréal will enter Decision Day just two points behind the Union.