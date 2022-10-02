Columbus Crew find much-needed "breakthrough" to reignite playoff bid

Lately, much of the discourse around the Columbus Crew has been the rate at which they’ve allowed late goals, resulting in dropped points and a slide down the Eastern Conference table.

Head coach Caleb Porter’s team flipped that narrative Saturday night at Lower.com Field, rallying for a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. The Crew got two goals from winger Derrick Etienne Jr., first in the 89th minute and then in the 93rd minute, a huge result in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race.

“I thought this was the breakthrough that we kind of needed,” Porter said postgame.

Columbus will know for certain if that’s the case come Decision Day on Oct. 9, when they visit Orlando City SC with a playoff berth likely on the line. They’ll also visit Charlotte FC this coming Wednesday in a makeup game that’ll resume in the 16th minute with the scoreline at 0-0, following a weather-forced postponement on July 30.

Six points are there for the taking, and Porter said job No. 1 is done in that respect by completing a comeback vs. RBNY.

“Our goal going into the three games was to win all three,” Porter said, with star striker Cucho Hernandez suspended against New York. “If we can win all three, we're going to be in the playoffs and we're going to have a lot of momentum.