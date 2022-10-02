Playoff Scenarios

LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLSplayoffs_Clinched-LA-16x9

The LA Galaxy, owners of a league-record five MLS Cups, are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Head coach Greg Vanney’s side booked their 2022 postseason ticket with a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in Week 33. That’s seen them join LAFC, Austin FC and FC Dallas as four of seven Western Conference teams that’ll play into mid-October or beyond.

Playoff history, key pieces

LA were in danger of missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, though going on a 4W-1L-5D run since mid-August allowed them to steadily climb the table.

The Galaxy last won MLS Cup in 2014, and their last postseason qualification occurred when superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic mounted a near-bid for that year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

This year, LA count strikers Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (17g/2a) and Dejan Joveljic (10g/3a) as double-digit scorers, while the midseason arrivals of midfielders Gaston Brugman and Riqui Puig have both been complete game-changers.

Offseason signings Raheem Edwards and Mark Delgado have proven crucial, too, reuniting with Vanney from their Toronto FC days. Right back Julian Araujo remains a steady attacking presence with a career-high nine assists so far, though two DP wingers – Douglas Costa and Kevin Cabral – haven’t necessarily lived up to expectations production-wise.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).

The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.

View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
LAFC become first team to clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios LA Galaxy

Related Stories

NYCFC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 33)
FC Dallas clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps keep "miracle" playoff chance alive for Decision Day

Vancouver Whitecaps keep "miracle" playoff chance alive for Decision Day
Columbus Crew find much-needed "breakthrough" to reignite playoff bid

Columbus Crew find much-needed "breakthrough" to reignite playoff bid
LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Storybook ending! Shea Salinas scores in last San Jose Earthquakes home game

Storybook ending! Shea Salinas scores in last San Jose Earthquakes home game
Tempers flare! FC Cincinnati's fight vs. Chicago Fire may dent playoff hopes

Tempers flare! FC Cincinnati's fight vs. Chicago Fire may dent playoff hopes
Charlotte shocker could cost Philadelphia the Supporters' Shield: "We're pissed"

Charlotte shocker could cost Philadelphia the Supporters' Shield: "We're pissed"
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake | October 01, 2022
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake | October 01, 2022
PK GOAL: Douglas Costa, LA Galaxy - 68th minute
0:35

PK GOAL: Douglas Costa, LA Galaxy - 68th minute
PENALTY: Marcelo Silva, Real Salt Lake - 63rd minute
0:51

PENALTY: Marcelo Silva, Real Salt Lake - 63rd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | October 01, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | October 01, 2022
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.