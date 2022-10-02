Storybook ending! Shea Salinas scores in last San Jose Earthquakes home game

San Jose Earthquakes winger Shea Salinas couldn’t have written the script any better himself.

The 15-year MLS veteran announced Wednesday plans to retire after the 2022 MLS season, then in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Minnesota United FC he scored a deflected free kick in the 52nd minute.

It was Salinas’ second-to-last match in an Earthquakes uniform, his home send-off at PayPal Park after spending 13 seasons with the Bay Area club. In Salinas’ 375th MLS regular-season game, he wheeled off in trademark celebratory style after beating Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, ripping off his jersey after the first direct free kick goal of his MLS career, per Opta.

The celebration prompted a yellow card, following his first regular-season goal since September 2020, but odds are Salinas won't mind one bit.