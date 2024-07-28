Your Sunday Kickoff: San Jose outlast Chivas, Inter Miami roll past Puebla

What you need to know

Zimmerman, Mihailovic fuel US at Summer Olympics: Team USA made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, overpowering New Zealand in a 4-1 victory at the Stade Vélodrome . First-half goals from Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman set the tone.

Minnesota United FC have acquired forward Kelvin Yeboah from Italian Serie A side Genoa . The former Italian youth international occupies a Designated Player roster slot. The 24-year-old is well-traveled across Europe, tallying 43g/26a in 181 matches.

The MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns continue when New York City FC host Querétaro FC and Portland Timbers welcome Club León. Check out the full schedule here.

So far in Leagues Cup, MLS teams have won five of six games against LIGA MX opponents. Here’s how Saturday contributed to that trend.

Wild, wild stuff… which also spoiled Cade Cowell’s homecoming. He missed a PK for Chivas.

Why were penalty kicks required? Chivas star Roberto Alvarado scored a, um, controversial equalizer in the 98th minute. Wave after wave of pressure finally poked through the Quakes’ defense. But San Jose earned the extra point and, frankly, composed themselves in ways we haven’t seen this season.

But those dynamics sometimes evaporate in a tournament setting, especially with Leagues Cup offering teams a clean slate. And so San Jose got an early Jeremy Ebobisse header, some stunning saves from Daniel on his return from injury, and Vitor Costa scored the game-winner from the spot.

The Quakes are last in the overall MLS standings, 19 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Chivas are a perennial LIGA MX contender and have one of the continent’s largest fanbases. To that latter point: 50,675 fans attended Levi’s Stadium, establishing a new Leagues Cup record.

There’s no reason to sugarcoat it. San Jose were the underdog, by a wide margin.

Lionel Messi, who’s still rehabbing an ankle injury, watched on at Chase Stadium. My hunch is Messi could return if Inter Miami reach the semifinals or final. There’s no need to rush him, though. The Supporters’ Shield leaders have won seven of eight matches since Messi initially departed for Copa América in early June.

Matías Rojas scored a beauty early on and Luis Suárez capped an unreal sequence sparked by Julian Gressel’s outside-the-foot through ball. Just like that, they comfortably won and now look ahead to a huge group-stage showdown vs. Tigres.

The defending Leagues Cup champions never seemed to reach second (never mind third) gear in this one, but it didn’t even matter.

The Revs have about 10 days until their next Leagues Cup match vs. Nashville SC. Maybe any of Carles Gil, Dylan Borrero or Giacomo Vrioni return from injury by then?

This time, Jack Panayotou made the difference against Mazatlán by scoring his first first-team goal – having subbed on five minutes earlier. Peyton Miller was again impressive at left back, and Esmir Bajraktarevic is helping carry the attack.

Amid a lengthy injury list, the homegrowns keep stepping up in New England.

Also, this was St. Louis’ second win since mid-May! It’s been bleak around CITYPARK. We’ll see if this mini-turnaround continues next time out vs. LIGA MX’s FC Juárez.

João Klauss remains injured, but the new guys gave St. Louis another dimension in attack. Said another way: Roman Bürki doesn’t quite have to go nuclear every game now. It’s simply not sustainable to ask of their All-Star goalkeeper.

New signings Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel scored in a 2-1 comeback victory, negating an early opener from Sam Junqua. Simon Becher also drew the penalty kick Hartel eventually converted.

In a season where highlights are in short supply, St. Louis found a spark against Dallas.

From a Red Bulls’ point of view, this result just reaffirms they need help in the final third. Emil Forsberg returning from injury would solve a ton, but they’re still a piece (or two) away.

Toronto have won three out of their last four matches (all competitions) and are well-positioned to advance from a Leagues Cup group that also contains LIGA MX’s Pachuca.

Remember back in February and March, when Sean Johnson was single-handedly getting Toronto points? The USMNT goalkeeper rediscovered that groove at Red Bull Arena, making four saves in regulation time and coming up huge in the PK shootout.

When the actual soccer commenced, Tai Baribo scored his seventh goal in his last eight matches across all competitions. That’s all Philly needed to secure a 1-0 win over Charlotte.

The most exciting thing that happened Saturday night at Subaru Park? Union midfielder José Martínez was yellow-carded for “poor sportsmanship” before the game even began. I didn’t even know that was possible. No notes, 10 out of 10.

Houston’s Lawrence Ennali debuted and Ezequiel Ponce played his first match at Shell Energy Stadium. It will take some time for the new guys to gel.

The streak of MLS teams beating LIGA MX teams to start Leagues Cup had to end eventually. Atlas did the honors at Houston, with José Lozano curling home a top-corner golazo.

Listed in order of “watchability,” we’ve got three Leagues Cup matches on deck tonight, including two MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns.

Club León vs. Portland Timbers

Watch: Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1 | Sunday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

Jonathan Rodríguez could pop off here. The Uruguayan forward used to star in LIGA MX for Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Club América. He knows how to produce against Mexican teams.

But Portland’s attack isn’t exactly Rodríguez or bust. Any of Evander, Felipe Mora and Santi Moreno could take over. This team is a blast to watch (also because they’re sometimes “defense optional” and go full run-and-gun mode).

This is a different Club León side than the one that won the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup over LAFC. New faces include ex-Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cádiz and longtime El Tri midfielder Andrés Guardado.

New York City FC vs. Querétaro FC

Watch: Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1 | Sunday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

Just before Leagues Cup, NYCFC went 0W-1L-3D during a road stretch. Now back at Yankee Stadium, they’ll be expected to win (perhaps convincingly) against LIGA MX’s last-place team.

Look for Santi Rodríguez and Hannes Wolf to lead the way, and for Talles Magno to continue his super-sub role. Matt Freese has arguably been the best goalkeeper in MLS this season, and center back Thiago Martins was a deserved All-Star pick.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 32/50

Both of these teams are below the playoff line – Sporting KC are 12th in the Western Conference, while Chicago are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They aren’t exactly elite MLS teams right now.