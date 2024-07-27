Zimmerman, Mihailovic power US past New Zealand at Summer Olympics

Team USA made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, overpowering New Zealand in a 4-1 victory at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.

The US scored their most-ever goals in a men's Olympic match, rebounding from a 3-0 opening defeat against hosts France. Now, they'll close Group A on Tuesday against Guinea in pursuit of a quarterfinal place.

First-half goals from Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8') and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman (12') – two of three overage players at the competition – set the tone vs. New Zealand.

Two MLS exports joined the attacking explosion, starting with Sporting Kansas City alum Gianluca Busio (30') and continuing with Philadelphia Union product Paxten Aaronson (58').