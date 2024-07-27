Zimmerman, Mihailovic power US past New Zealand at Summer Olympics

Team USA made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, overpowering New Zealand in a 4-1 victory at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.
The US scored their most-ever goals in a men's Olympic match, rebounding from a 3-0 opening defeat against hosts France. Now, they'll close Group A on Tuesday against Guinea in pursuit of a quarterfinal place.
First-half goals from Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8') and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman (12') – two of three overage players at the competition – set the tone vs. New Zealand.
Two MLS exports joined the attacking explosion, starting with Sporting Kansas City alum Gianluca Busio (30') and continuing with Philadelphia Union product Paxten Aaronson (58').
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte conceded a late golazo (78') to Jesse Randall, but New Zealand's comeback charge fell flat.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The US seized control of the match early and never looked back. New Zealand's MLS center-back duo of Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC) and Finn Surman (Portland Timbers) was under consistent duress. Now, head coach Marko Mitrović's side is positioned to advance with another positive result.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Mihailovic is the first active MLS player to score at the Summer Olympics since MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan did at Beijing 2008.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: FC Dallas alum Tanner Tessmann was everywhere in midfield, showing why he's been linked to Serie A giants Inter Milan.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, July 30 vs. Guinea (1 pm ET | USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock)
- NZ: Tuesday, July 30 vs. France (1 pm ET | Peacock)