Minnesota United acquire DP forward Kelvin Yeboah

"Minnesota welcomes Kelvin, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can make within our club."

"Kelvin is an exciting young player that already has vast playing experience amongst some of the best soccer players across the globe along with world-class clubs," chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement.

Yeboah occupies a Designated Player roster slot, which became open when midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was transferred to Liga MX’s Club Tijuana in late May.

The former Italian youth international is under contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The 24-year-old is well-traveled across Europe, tallying 43g/26a in 181 matches.

After emerging at Austrian sides WSG Tirol and Sturm Graz, Yeboah moved to Genoa and had loan stints at FC Augsburg (Germany), Montpellier (France) and Standard Liège (Belgium).

"The most important thing is always the project, from the soccer staff to my teammates all the way up to ownership and I loved the way the team and the club has been presented to me. Everyone here has ambitions to win and that’s what I want to be a part of," Yeboah said.

"I will bring a mentality to never give up and always give my best. Fans will see me on the field playing with passion and screaming and giving my all. My mentality, mixed with my speed, strength and technical ability will help me succeed here in Minnesota. My goal is to influence the game as much as possible, the team as much as possible and give my all to my teammates, coaches and the fans."

Yeboah joins a Minnesota attack led by Robin Lod, Tani Oluwaseyi and Bongi Hlongwane (combined 21g/19a). Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, a DP alongside Lod, has 4g/1a this year.

The Loons, steered by first-year head coach Eric Ramsay, are ninth in the Western Conference at the Leagues Cup break.