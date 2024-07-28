San Jose shock Chivas as "massive crowd" sets Leagues Cup record

“We're playing at home, but we're not really at home,” Russell said. “This is mostly Chivas fans here. We wanted to try and take the crowd out of the game. We got that early goal and then held on. It was unfortunate they got the goal in that last minute, but we won on penalties and got two points, which is going to be really big.”

They were treated to a thriller, with San Jose winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after Roberto Alvarado's 98th-minute equalizer canceled out Jeremy Ebobisse ’s sixth-minute opener in a 1-1 draw.

Russell played for San Jose during the early 2000s and recalled a similar experience from a friendly.

“I was fortunate enough that in 2003, we played Chivas in a smaller stadium,” Russell said. “I think it was 25,000 fans, it was packed. When we went on the field in that game, we were the team getting booed.

“I got them ready for that. I told them it's going to be a massive crowd. There's a lot of Mexicans who live in San Jose, especially a lot of people from Jalisco here. It was a great crowd. The players would love to play in an atmosphere like that every weekend. Even though it was against them, you can still feed off that energy.”

The biggest challenge, Russell said, was keeping his players focused after Alvardo’s late goal. San Jose center back Rodrigues was held on the sidelines by the referee, sparking some controversy.

“I've never seen that before,” Russell said. “I thought the ref was actually one of the best refs we've had ever. I thought the ref was excellent.