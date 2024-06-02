Your Sunday Kickoff: RSL go top of the West as Chicho Arango puts on a show

Chicho Arango casually walked up to the ball at midfield and decided it was time for it to go in the goal. Arango pinged the ball 60 yards, sent it over Brad Stuver’s head and hit the back of the net to casually score one of the best goals in the league's history.

While most of us, knowing we had peaked, would have walked off the field never to touch a ball again, Arango kept going. He added his 15th and 16th goals of the season to earn a hat trick on the night and to power RSL to a massive 5-1 win over Austin. RSL were already the only team in the West with a double-digit goal differential and now they’re up to a league-best +17 mark on the season. They’re one of the league’s most exciting teams and just two points behind Inter Miami in the Shield race. It’s about time to start considering them a Shield contender on the same plane as Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and LAFC.