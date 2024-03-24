Your Sunday Kickoff: Morgan & Vanzeir down Inter Miami, road teams show up in Matchday 6

We got exactly what we expected and a little more. Both teams created a ton of quality chances, there were car crashes all over the field and then, to top it off, we got a chaotic ending filled with… let’s call it “gamesmanship” as players did their best to skirt the rules as the clock (already 10+ minutes into stoppage time) wound down. I’m not sure what we learned, but I am bummed we won’t see this matchup again for a while. Both these teams have quality and a ton of energy.