Canada overcome Trinidad & Tobago to punch 2024 Copa América ticket

Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago - recap - 3.23.24
MLSsoccer staff

Canada have booked their place in this summer's Copa América, grinding out a 2-0 victory vs. Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday afternoon at FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium in their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In match.

Cyle Larin gave Canada a 61st-minute lead, firing past goalkeeper Denzil Smith after Tajon Buchanan's driving run led to a lay-off pass from Ike Ugbo. The former Orlando City SC striker now has 29 all-time goals for Les Rouges, extending his lead atop the program's goalscoring charts.

Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg then iced the match in the 91st minute, roofing a left-footed shot past Smith on a fast break. That made amends for his 87th-minute long-range effort, which knuckled off the post.

Trinidad & Tobago weathered the storm during Canada's first-half pressure, often countering through Levi García. However, the AEK Athens winger was repeatedly thwarted by Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Goals

  • 61' - CAN - Cyle Larin | WATCH
  • 90+1' - CAN - Jacob Shaffelburg | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Canada faced pressure to qualify for the 2024 Copa América after falling to Jamaica in their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series last November. So it's mission accomplished from this last-ditch opportunity, and they'll help open South America's prestigious tournament on June 20 vs. Inter Miami megastar Lionel Messi and Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of Atlanta United). Since they've auto-qualified for the 2026 World Cup, high-stakes matches like that are crucial.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jacob Shaffelburg sealed Canada's fate, translating his strong Nashville SC form into his second senior international goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Stephen Eustáquio showed why he was handed the captain's armband. The FC Porto midfielder got stuck in and expertly pinged the ball around, organizing against a stubborn Trinidad & Tobago defense. 

Next Up

  • CAN: Thursday, June 6 at Holland (2:45 pm ET) | International friendly
  • TAT: Wednesday, June 5 vs. Grenada (4 pm ET) | World Cup qualifier
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Concacaf Nations League Matchday Canada

