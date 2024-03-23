Canada overcome Trinidad & Tobago to punch 2024 Copa América ticket

Canada have booked their place in this summer's Copa América, grinding out a 2-0 victory vs. Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday afternoon at FC Dallas ' Toyota Stadium in their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In match.

Cyle Larin gave Canada a 61st-minute lead, firing past goalkeeper Denzil Smith after Tajon Buchanan's driving run led to a lay-off pass from Ike Ugbo. The former Orlando City SC striker now has 29 all-time goals for Les Rouges, extending his lead atop the program's goalscoring charts.

Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg then iced the match in the 91st minute, roofing a left-footed shot past Smith on a fast break. That made amends for his 87th-minute long-range effort, which knuckled off the post.