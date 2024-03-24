Fidel Barajas shows "great future" in first Real Salt Lake start

"Yeah, that's cool!" Barajas laughed when told about the stat during his post-match media availability. "It's hard work since academy days. It's the love for the sport and I never imagined myself competing at this level at 17. It's really exciting."

The breakout performance occurred during Barajas' first start after RSL acquired him this winter from USL Championship side Charleston Battery. And he's now just the sixth player in MLS history to record multiple assists in one game at 17 years old or younger.

A former San Jose Earthquakes academy standout, Barajas logged 5g/13a for Charleston in a breakout 2023 season. He was named the 2023 USL Championship Young Player of the Year, following a similar USL-to-MLS path as when RSL acquired Diego Luna from El Paso Locomotive in June 2022.

The talent and pedigree are obvious. All Barajas needed was a chance.

"I think that's the case for any young player, is you're always needing an opportunity and sometimes it shows up from injury, sometimes it shows up for international duty," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said after the match. Barajas got the start largely in place of Luna, who's with the US U-23s.