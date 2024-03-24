Canada get "dream progression" to Copa América 2024

After calling up a younger roster and omitting several veterans that got them to the 2022 World Cup, interim head coach Mauro Biello helped steer a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago to earn a Copa América 2024 spot.

Despite some nervy moments, Canada have secured at least three all-important competitive matches this summer – highlighted by the tournament opener against reigning World Cup champions Argentina on June 20. In Group A, they’ll also face Peru and Chile.

“I'm super happy for all our fans,” Biello said postgame. “First and foremost, what this means to us and all of our fans is huge – to be in Copa América and play against the world champions is what all the soccer fans and sports fans want to see. It's a dream progression for these guys to say they will play in Copa América.”

While Canada dominated from kickoff, with Jonathan David operating as an attacking midfielder, pulling strings behind Cyle Larin and Iké Ugbo, they struggled to develop clear-cut chances until the second half.

On their 12th shot of the match, former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin (61’) opened the scoring with a deft left-footed finish past goalkeeper Denzil Smith. Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg (90+1’) sealed the result in second-half stoppage time, smashing the ball into the top corner after bursting up the left wing.