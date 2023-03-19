Your Sunday Kickoff: Madness! St. Louis stay perfect, Almada steals the show

What happened?: I don’t really know and I’m scared Jim Curtin will be mad at me if I try to explain it. The Union were down, then they were up and then a rare double Video Review went down and suddenly the Union weren’t up anymore. Just a wild, wild game and a heckuva performance from CFM.

So, did we learn anything?: As far as Philly goes, I think we learned MLS is weird and coming off CCL games midweek is hard, as is going on the road. As far as CF Montréal goes, man, what a relief that had to be. Not only do they get a major upset, but they also get back home and immediately played better ball. It’s all an encouraging sign for a team that’s going to be spending a little while finding itself. They showed potential vs. Philly and they really hadn’t shown that so far this year.