Your Sunday Kickoff: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls! Two MLS originals in MLS Cup

It’s two MLS originals in MLS Cup. Here’s how we got there and a few thoughts on where we might be going.

We got exactly the game we thought we were going to get.

Before this one, we talked about a game destined to finish with both teams hovering around 1.0 xG. That’s exactly where we ended up. When you have that kind of match, it typically comes down to which team capitalizes on a single opportunity. That’s exactly what New York did when John Tolkin sent a stinging free kick to the back post for Andrés Reyes to dunk home.

That’s all the Red Bulls needed. Orlando got off the mat and octupled their first half shot total (1) but couldn’t find a breakthrough. Once Red Bulls became the lucky team to flip the game state in a match predicated on tactics predicated on making the other team miserable, the Lions weren’t going to find any joy. Now, New York are back in MLS Cup for the first time since 2008 and for the second time in club history.

Honestly… I straight up cannot believe it. I try to advocate for data and analytics and New York had outstanding underlying numbers throughout the regular season. They finished second in American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing goals-added metric and second in expected points. But only one data point that really seemed to matter heading into the playoffs: Over their nine post-Leagues Cup games, New York picked up 0.67 points per game, the 28th-worst mark in MLS. They were sputtering down the homestretch. Then, with Emil Forsberg back to 100%, Sandro Schwarz decided to switch to a back five and make life miserable for everyone they come up against and now we’re here.

The sentiment I’ve picked up on from the majority of folks with Red Bulls ties (in between the intermittent whooping and sprinting in circles) has been, “This team?” With all the excellent, Shield-winning sides this club has put together, it doesn’t quite make sense it’s this group dabbling in curse-breaking. But it doesn’t feel like a fluke. They were better than Columbus. Columbus. Then they flipped the game state early against New York City FC. And last night they executed again against Orlando. Yeah, there have been some breaks, but none of it has been unearned.