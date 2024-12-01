MLS Cup 2024 is set! LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

Western Conference champions LA Galaxy (No. 2) will host Eastern Conference champions New York Red Bulls (No. 7) on Saturday for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 7
- Time: 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
- Watch: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN/RDS
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United
- Eastern Conference Final: 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC
The Galaxy are on the precipice of a record sixth MLS Cup title, earning hosting rights after Dejan Joveljić's 85th-minute strike delivered a 1-0 victory over Seattle in the Western Conference Final.
Before that golden moment, LA scored an impressive 15 goals across their Round One series vs. Colorado and Conference Semifinal demolition of Minnesota. They've scored 16 times this postseason, one off the MLS record set by Toronto FC's 2016 squad.
The stars have seemingly aligned for head coach Greg Vanney's group. That said, Riqui Puig & Co. know the Galaxy's first MLS Cup title since 2014 is far from guaranteed.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: 2-0 win at New York City FC
- Eastern Conference Final: 1-0 win at Orlando City SC
Against the odds, New York have made MLS Cup for the second time in club history. Their previous appearance came in 2008 and ended in a 3-1 defeat to the Columbus Crew.
The Red Bulls, the lowest-ever seed (Eastern Conference No. 7) to reach MLS Cup, have embraced the underdog role. That's powered a Round One sweep of defending champions Columbus, a Conference Semifinal win at arch-rival New York City, and a Conference Final victory at red-hot Orlando.
If head coach Sandro Schwarz's team lifts MLS Cup, they'll also qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Not that goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, midfielder Emil Forsberg & Co. needed any added incentive.