MLS Cup 2024 is set! LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

Western Conference champions LA Galaxy (No. 2) will host Eastern Conference champions New York Red Bulls (No. 7) on Saturday for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

And then there were two. 👀 @LAGalaxy 🆚 @NewYorkRedBulls . ⚔️ Dec 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park. 📍 MLS Cup pres. by Audi. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3zaVnpI3nz

Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids

2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids Eastern Conference Semifinal: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United

6-2 win vs. Minnesota United Eastern Conference Final: 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The Galaxy are on the precipice of a record sixth MLS Cup title, earning hosting rights after Dejan Joveljić's 85th-minute strike delivered a 1-0 victory over Seattle in the Western Conference Final.

Before that golden moment, LA scored an impressive 15 goals across their Round One series vs. Colorado and Conference Semifinal demolition of Minnesota. They've scored 16 times this postseason, one off the MLS record set by Toronto FC's 2016 squad.