MLS Cup awaits! New York Red Bulls win Eastern Conference Final 

New York Red Bulls are headed to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi!
The MLS originals booked their second-ever trip to MLS Cup, defeating Orlando City SC, 1-0, in the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium.
RBNY, in pursuit of their first MLS Cup after falling to Columbus Crew during their lone previous appearance in 2008, will visit either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC on Dec. 7.
The breakthrough moment for the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed came two minutes into the second half when Andres Reyes latched onto a perfectly-placed, back-post set piece by John Tolkin and headed in off the woodwork to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Orlando's hopes of reaching MLS Cup for the first time were denied by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who thwarted Facundo Torres' point-blank shot in the 32nd minute.
Goals
- 47' - RBNY - Andres Reyes | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Red Bulls entered the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They're the lowest-ever seed to make MLS Cup after stunning defending champions Columbus Crew, knocking off Hudson River Derby rival New York City FC and upsetting Orlando. The road warriors are off to a second-ever trip to the league's title match and will travel again on Dec. 7 in search of a first-ever MLS Cup title.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: One goal separated the sides, and what a goal it was – a picturesque set-piece delivery by John Tolkin and a back-post header by Andres Reyes. And with that, RBNY are MLS Cup-bound.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: There were numerous heroes on the night, but the honor goes to Cameron Harper. RBNY's right wingback was a rock star on both sides of the ball, pushing forward on attack and winning 3-of-3 tackles, including a vital sliding denial in the box against Orlando’s Ramiro Enrique.
Next Up
- ORL: End of season
- RBNY: Dec. 7 vs. TBD | 4 pm ET (Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes in US; TSN, RDS in Canada) | MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi