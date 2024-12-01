MLS Cup awaits! New York Red Bulls win Eastern Conference Final 

New York Red Bulls are headed to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi!

The MLS originals booked their second-ever trip to MLS Cup, defeating Orlando City SC, 1-0, in the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

RBNY, in pursuit of their first MLS Cup after falling to Columbus Crew during their lone previous appearance in 2008, will visit either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC on Dec. 7.

The breakthrough moment for the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed came two minutes into the second half when Andres Reyes latched onto a perfectly-placed, back-post set piece by John Tolkin and headed in off the woodwork to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Orlando's hopes of reaching MLS Cup for the first time were denied by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who thwarted Facundo Torres' point-blank shot in the 32nd minute.

Goals