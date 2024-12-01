Back in MLS Cup! LA Galaxy knock off Seattle Sounders

LA Galaxy are hosting MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Dec. 7!
LA punched their ticket with a dramatic late winner from Dejan Joveljić, earning a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in Saturday’s Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park.
A tense and cagey contest was deadlocked at 0-0 until the 85th minute, when LA’s Serbian striker sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a slotted finish past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, assisted by a feed from Spanish superstar Riqui Puig.
The winner sends the Galaxy to the league’s title match for the first time since 2014, when they won the most recent of their five MLS Cup titles. To get a historic sixth, they’ll need to top New York Red Bulls, who clinched their spot with their 1-0 Eastern Conference Final victory over Orlando City SC.
Goals
- 85' - LA - Dejan Joveljić | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It took most of the match for them to find it, but Joveljić’s winner represents a full-circle moment for the G's amid their remarkable ascent back to Major League Soccer's elite under head coach Greg Vanney. One more win against an upstart Red Bulls side and they’ll be lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in front of their home fans.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There’s no question about this one. The match was anyone’s for the taking until Joveljić sent Seattle packing.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: For all the deserved headlines garnered by LA’s “Killa P's”, Joveljić showed why his presence leading the line is vital. He has five goals this postseason.
Next Up
- LA: Dec. 7 vs. New York Red Bulls | 4 pm ET (Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes in US; TSN, RDS in Canada) | MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi
- SEA: End of season