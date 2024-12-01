Back in MLS Cup! LA Galaxy knock off Seattle Sounders

A tense and cagey contest was deadlocked at 0-0 until the 85th minute, when LA’s Serbian striker sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a slotted finish past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei , assisted by a feed from Spanish superstar Riqui Puig .

The winner sends the Galaxy to the league’s title match for the first time since 2014, when they won the most recent of their five MLS Cup titles. To get a historic sixth, they’ll need to top New York Red Bulls, who clinched their spot with their 1-0 Eastern Conference Final victory over Orlando City SC.