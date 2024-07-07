Your Sunday Kickoff: Cincinnati, Columbus, RSL & Orlando run wild in Matchday 25

Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Thiago Almada to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo. Almada joined Atlanta in February 2022 for a reported MLS-record $16 million fee. Now he leaves for a reported $21 million fee that could escalate to $30 million. As part of the deal, reports indicate the 23-year-old Almada will progress to Lyon next winter. The Ligue 1 side, Crystal Palace (Premier League) and Botafogo are part of the John Textor-led Eagle Football Holdings ownership group.

But wait, there’s more! We’ve got six more games for you tonight. Pay close attention to Houston-LAFC and LA-Minnesota, and check out the full schedule here.

WHEW. BOY.

So it turns out Inter Miami couldn’t outrun their absences and underlying numbers forever. They trotted out Sergio Busquets as a left-sided center back in this one and, folks, that did not go well. The Garys put on a show as they blew past, through and around the Herons over and over. Yuya Kubo added a brace, Luca Orellano tortured Miami while playing in a more advanced role and Lucho Acosta reminded us he’s going to make darn sure he’s included in the MVP conversation again. This got genuinely ugly.

All I’ve got is praise for the new Supporters’ Shield leaders. They’re dealing with extreme attrition at center back right now and it certainly didn’t matter last night. There aren’t many opportunities in the MLS season to put together a statement win, but I don’t think I can remember a more resounding notice of intent.