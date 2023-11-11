Your Saturday (Playoff) Kickoff: Who’s favored between Houston & RSL in Match 3?

The LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have announced their end-of-season roster moves . Notably, LA have officially parted ways with DPs Douglas Costa and Chicharito. The Whitecaps are in discussions with Richie Laryea about returning for the 2024 season. For a full breakdown, head here.

That gives them a slight edge against LAFC. But only slight. It’s going to be an all-out war of a match between the two most successful Western Conference teams of the last few years. If we’re being open and honest here, there is an element with this one of “the semifinal is the actual final” trope we get in sports from time to time. Whoever comes out on top will be at home and favored in the Western Conference Final. All considered, last night’s Sounders win set up the marquee match of the Semifinals in both conferences.

So, did we learn anything?: Seattle showed up and put in the kind of overwhelmingly professional performance we tend to expect from them. Jordan Morris dragged defenders all over the place, Seattle routinely found opportunities to create from wide areas and they played lockdown defense for 90 minutes. The only gripe you could have is they were only able to score once despite creating so many chances. They were pretty close to perfect and now they’ll have home-field advantage against the rest of the West from here on out.

What happened?: Albert Rusnák and Seattle capitalized on an errant pass out of the back to take a 1-0 lead in the first half and they didn’t need to do much more than that from there. Seattle allowed one (1) shot on the night and looked in total control from start to finish. Dallas did have a few half chances along the way, but only one actually resulted in a shot: An 89th-minute header from center back Nkosi Tafari.

I’ll be honest. It feels like we already know everything we need to know for this matchup. It’s apparent after a 2-1 Houston win in Match 1 and an RSL win on penalties in Match 2 that Houston are the better team and the favorite tonight as the series heads back to Texas. In Match 1 in Houston, the Dynamo controlled possession 71% to 29% and out-created RSL 1.8 xG to 0.4. RSL were never even close to it in Match 1 and were lucky to escape Match 2 with a win.

So, what’s going to make tonight different? Likely nothing. Odds are Houston come out and take care of business. But, just like in Match 2, all RSL have to do is keep this close and take it to penalties. Houston’s lack of a match-winner in attack is well documented at this point, and that means RSL can potentially get by with one moment of brilliance or, ya know, one moment of extreme luck.

With Chicho Arango working his way back to full fitness still, I think the most likely candidate here is Diego Luna. He scored in Match 1 and has generally been one of the most underappreciated rising stars of the 2023 season. The 20-year-old scored five times and delivered three assists in 14 starts this year and has a willingness to try something outlandish just to see if he can make it work. That’s the kind of attitude that results in a goal against the run of play that flips the series on its head.