Columbus, Houston, Seattle: Will home cooking prevail in Match 3?

Whose season marches on after Match 3 this weekend?

All Conference Semifinal matchups occur after the November international break. Pressure's here in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Three Round One Best-of-3 series have gone the distance, meaning three Conference Semifinal tickets remain unpunched.

WHEN: Friday, 10 pm ET

Friday, 10 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

How we got here: Seattle won 2-0 in Match 1, then Dallas snagged the 3-1 victory in Match 2. Both clubs got the W at home.

A stat tells a story: Seattle are unbeaten in 18 straight home MLS matches against FC Dallas since 2012. The home team has lost once in 29 meetings (all competitions) between the clubs since May 2014.

What Seattle must do: Lean on their title-winning, playoff experience. Nicolás Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz have shifted to super-sub roles, but there's plenty of veteran know-how in the XI to get the job done.

What Dallas must do: In the absence of Alan Velasco (ACL tear), hope Bernard Kamungo maintains form. The US U-23 international had 0g/1a and a drawn penalty kick last time out, plus scored a Decision Day brace at the LA Galaxy that punched FCD's postseason ticket.

The odds say: Seattle take care of business and advance, especially if Jordan Morris (goals in back-to-back games) stays red-hot in the No. 9 role.