Lionel Messi: Ballon d'Or celebrations wrap first Inter Miami chapter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida-style party erupted Friday night as Lionel Messi triumphantly presented his latest Ballon d’Or award – the eighth in his legendary career – to Inter Miami CF fans at DRV PNK Stadium.

As Messi walked down the golden carpet laid out in front of him, he lifted his world-record Ballon d’Or award towards the crowd. Soon after, when it was Messi's turn to speak, he promised more titles for the Herons .

“To our fans, to our beloved city, tonight is a night of celebration,” said Mas. “122 days ago, Lionel Messi, Antonela [Roccuzzo] and their family landed in this great city 200 yards from here. Lionel Messi started a new chapter in his life. But more importantly, he wrote a new chapter in the history of your Inter Miami, of your football club.”

Much like when Messi was introduced to the club back on July 16, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas, joined by his brother and club co-owner Jose Mas and MLS Commissioner Don Garber, welcomed the superstar to the center of the field.

“I had no doubts we were going to have fun, we were going to enjoy," said Messi. "And today I have no doubts, just like in the beginning, that next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles. And hopefully you join us like you did all these months I’ve been here because we really need your support.”

“Every time we compete, even when it’s a friendly, losing always causes anger,” said Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino postgame. “And we tried until the last play. We didn’t just come here to add 90 minutes to the party… we wanted to play well and win.”

Messi had the opportunity to draw the Herons level with the last play: a free kick dangerously close to the New York City box. It felt like another Hollywood moment was about to happen, similar to his game-winning strike against Cruz Azul in his Inter Miami debut or the game-tying golazo he scored against FC Dallas a few days later. This time, however, it was not to be and the last-gasp effort sailed over the bar.

The 36-year-old, who soon joins Argentina to continue World Cup Qualifying in South America, played the entirety of an ensuing friendly match to commemorate "Noche d'Or," which ended in a 2-1 loss against New York City FC .

Facundo Farías, who joined Inter Miami shortly after Messi arrived in MLS, admitted that losing the exhibition put a damper on the celebrations.

“Leo always wants to compete. I think it was a game for us to show him what he represents to the group and like he said when he spoke [to the fans], he wants to win always,” said Farías, called up to Argentina's U-23s this month.

“His desire to win is contagious and when we lose, or when the results are not what we want them to be, we all get upset.”

Still, there are plenty of reasons to feel good about the evening. Messi went the distance after three weeks of inactivity since Miami’s elimination from contention in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. It’s especially good news for Argentina as they'll face tough competition in World Cup Qualifying, first hosting Uruguay next Thursday and then visiting Brazil on Nov. 21.