Your Saturday Kickoff: Why this could be the best Matchday of the season

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Anyway, you know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

This is… probably the best Matchday of the year? Just some excellent games. So good, in fact, there are some extremely high scores that aren’t in Tier Three because other excellent games are going on at the same time. It’s a big game on your TV, slightly smaller game on your laptop kind of night.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Ahhhh yeah, this is definitely a soccer game. Neither of these teams really want the ball or to do anything all that exciting. They’re somehow sixth and seventh in the West. I dunno, maybe Evander will do something cool?

The Rapids barely got off the plane at Atlanta midweek and RSL haven’t exactly been bringing their normal intensity level. Maybe a rivalry game kickstarts both sides.

These two met a few weeks ago and Atlanta found a 99th minute winner. That was exciting. The rest of the game… woof. The best part was Ezra Hendrickson’s “egg or potato” quote afterward. We’ll see if this one opens up a bit more with Chicago at home and under new management.

Your Daily Kickoff rubbernecking game of the week right here. Toronto enter this one last in the East. Austin aren’t last in the West but it kind of feels like it? Both teams are on a point per game.

This is a revenge game for Red Bulls. They rolled up to Montréal a few weeks ago and it didn’t exactly go well. They lost 2-0 and kickstarted CFM’s recently ended four-game winning streak. A new coach (and maybe some players returning from injury?) could make a big difference at home.

D.C. are playing just fine right now, but LA are down bad in a remarkable way. On another timeline not far from ours this is Tier Two.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 37/50

Not sure we can call this one a rivalry but it does involve two teams that are relatively close to each other geographically. And it should be a well-played game. Charlotte are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and have won four of their last five. Nashville are also one of the hottest teams in the league right now and are unbeaten in their last five. Add in 30,000 fans and this should be one of the best of a very good day.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

Florida folks fighting. Seems like a lucrative YouTube channel idea and a decent setup for a soccer game. It may not be the prettiest game from two teams that don’t really play pretty soccer. But the intensity should be there.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 47/50

Just the highest possible rating for a game that’s not Tier III. I’m not sure this has ever happened before. You’ll see whose fault that is in a second, but this is one you should absolutely have on a smaller screen if you can. You have two surefire Audi MLS Cup Playoff teams here, one of which would be actively in the Supporters’ Shield race if it weren’t for them making the CCL semifinal. Philly could insert themselves into that conversation with a win here though.

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 32/50

We don’t talk about it enough but these two teams play for a “trophy” that’s actually just a big cannon named “El Capitán.” This is amazing. And for that this game is Tier II. But it probably would have been Tier II on its own merits considering Dallas are one of the most consistent teams in the league and Houston have been better than expected so far this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 38/50