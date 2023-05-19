Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass as Rivalry Week continues

After Rivalry Week's Wednesday action featured only one derby match (a 0-0 draw between Philadelphia and D.C. United ), Matchday 14 rachets the intensity back up with nine battles for regional supremacy.

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Don't look now, but this Southern showdown features two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference. After an up-and-down start to the season, Nashville are now undefeated in five (3W-0L-2D), while Charlotte have won four of their last five. Can the Crown slow down Hany Mukhtar at home to keep the good times rolling?

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Hell is Real. Or so says the interstate billboard between Cincinnati and Columbus that gives this derby its name. On the field, FCC are in heaven as the league's current Supporters' Shield leaders. The Crew will need to solve their rival's stout home defense (three goals allowed in seven matches) if they hope to spoil the party.

D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

D.C. United have ground their way to two straight draws against tough Eastern Conference opponents (Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union) to keep themselves above the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line, but they'll be looking for the full three points at home against a rudderless LA Galaxy. LA, in turn, will hope that rotating their squad in Wednesday's demoralizing 2-0 loss to the Crew was worth it.

Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

2023's first Florida derby features two Jekyll and Hyde teams. The difference between them is Inter Miami (11th in the Eastern Conference) tend to win or lose in long streaks, whereas Orlando City (10th in the Eastern Conference) got their perfectly .500 record (4W-4L-4D) from oscillating between good and bad performances nearly every week. What happens when an intermittently unstoppable force meets a sometimes immovable object?

New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Are the New York Red Bulls starting to piece a coherent offense together under new head coach Troy Lesense? A 0-0 road draw against Toronto FC felt inconclusive. Montréal are coming off a confusing result of their own, following up four straight wins with a brutal 3-0 road loss to FC Cincinnati. Both teams will feel all three points are for the taking in a "prove it"-type match.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The Philadelphia Union seem to have weathered their (possibly) Concacaf Champions League-induced swoon and are now undefeated in five. They've also tested out some new formations over the last week they'll hope can unlock the New England Revolution, who've shown cracks of late under the stress of multiple injuries to key players (Gustavo Bou and Dylan Borrero, among others).

Austin FC vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Austin FC won their first match in over two months with Wednesday's road upset over the Sounders. Arguably more encouraging for the Verde & Black, though, is the consistent production they're now getting from Designated Player Emiliano Rigoni (three goal contributions in his last four matches). A home match against a brutally-injured Toronto FC side gives ATX a major chance to gain momentum.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Both the Rapids and RSL enter the Rocky Mountain Cup in need of points, with Colorado having lost two straight (most recently enduring a 4-0 drubbing in Atlanta) and Salt Lake going winless and (goalless) in four. Morale-wise, the high-altitude derby presents a double-edged sword.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET