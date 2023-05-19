Minnesota United suffer Robin Lod injury blow as Emanuel Reynoso addresses absence

Robin_lod
MLSsoccer staff

Now more than ever, Emanuel Reynoso can't come back soon enough for Minnesota United.

Just days after the suspended midfield maestro was cleared by the league to play and return to full team activities, the Loons lost Bebelo's de facto replacement, Robin Lod, to a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Minnesota announced the news Friday on the eve of their Matchday 14 showdown at the Portland Timbers, stating that the Finnish international suffered the injury during Wednesday's 1-0 home win over the Houston Dynamo.

"MNUFC sends its strength and support to Robin and wishes him a speedy recovery," the club wrote in an official statement, adding that Lod will undergo surgery next week. No timeline for a return was provided.

A club stalwart since his arrival in 2019, Lod had taken over primary playmaking duties for the Loons in light of Bebelo's absence, notching two assists in 10 starts this season. New signing Sang Bin Jeong and South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane offer creative abilities as well, but Minnesota have clearly missed their main offensive weapon, going winless six straight games before returning to the victory column in their last outing. 

Head coach Adrian Heath admitted as much this week, comparing the former Boca Juniors man to the world's biggest NBA star.

"The Lakers weren't too good without LeBron [James], were they," Heath said when asked about the importance of Reynoso. 

"No, I'm serious. You take big pieces out of any team, in any sport, you're not the same."

Reynoso apologizes

Reynoso himself appeared in a club-produced video on Friday explaining his failure to report to preseason, which resulted in his suspension.

"The truth is that due to family problems I couldn't I could not come. The truth is that I went through a very difficult time in my life," the Argentine midfielder said, while also acknowledging the error of his ways.

"I apologized to my teammates, I apologized to all the coaching staff, to all the people who work in the club."

What Reynoso didn't provide was an exact date for when he'll be back in action with Minnesota.

Robin Lod Minnesota United FC

