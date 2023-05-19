Toronto FC, NYCFC & LAFC announce collaboration with OVO and Mister Cartoon on new clothing line

This collaboration pays homage to street culture across those three major MLS markets, with world-renowned artist Mister Cartoon enlisted by OVO to design custom art for each piece. The collection includes T-Shirts, hoodies and sweatshorts.

Cartoon began his career as a LA graffiti artist before branching into murals, album covers, and logos. He is now most famously known for his tattoos. His richly detailed, hand-rendered designs pull much of their inspiration from his Los Angeles upbringing. At one time, the black and grey, fine line style was synonymous with LA street life and Cartoon’s work has helped bridge the gap between those hardscrabble beginnings and the style’s current global popularity.