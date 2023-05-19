MLS NEXT Pro: Huntsville City FC set to make historic home debut in new stadium

huntsville-city-1
Ramon Chavez, MLSNextPro.com

Friday, May 19th will mark a momentous occasion in the history of MLS NEXT Pro as Huntsville City FC proudly unveil and make their home debut at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The atmosphere promises to be electric, with thousands of enthusiastic fans expected to fill the stands.

The city of Huntsville has made a remarkable $30 million investment in the newly renovated stadium, which showcases a range of impressive features.

Fans will be treated to a spectacular "Zero-Edge" video scoreboard, spanning an expansive 1,600 square feet, that will display every second of the on-field action. Additionally, seven fully furnished private boxes have been added at field level, offering an exclusive viewing experience.

The stadium’s transformation not only elevates the sporting experience at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium but also reflects the city's commitment to providing an exceptional venue for its residents and visitors alike.

Jacob Brabant, communications and broadcast manager for Huntsville City FC, spoke to The Madison Record about the exciting amenities awaiting fans.

"With a seating capacity just over 6,000, the stadium offers an intimate setting where fans can truly immerse themselves in the action," Brabant shared. "Additionally, we've created a beer garden for supporters to gather, mingle, and savor the scenic views. Regardless of the sport, our fans will have the opportunity to transform the stadium into a true fortress, a home for our team."

huntsville-city-2

Previously, Joe Davis Stadium was home to the Huntsville Stars, the Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. However, since the Stars were acquired and relocated in 2015, the stadium sat dormant. Now, the historic venue springs back to life when it hosts its first-ever professional soccer game on Friday night, breathing new energy into its hallowed grounds.

Local investments steer the path forward

This past week, Huntsville City FC, in collaboration with the City of Huntsville and the Wicks Family, announced that the field within Joe Davis Stadium would bear the name "Wicks Family Field" in recognition of their substantial contributions to the team, city and North Alabama.

Mike and Christine Wicks, prominent residents of Huntsville, have played a pivotal role in enhancing the city's infrastructure, culture, and sports scene, and now they extend their support to ensure the success of Huntsville City FC in the vibrant Rocket City.

“It comes with absolute pride and joy to add our family’s name to the newest entertainment destination in North Alabama,” said Mike and Christine Wicks in a combined statement. “For decades, our family has contributed heavily to the revitalization and growth of our city, and today we are able to show our immense desire to also deliver a new era of sports in the Rocket City, and a new outlet for soccer and sports fans across the region.”

During Friday night's game, the Wicks family will partake in a special ceremonial coin toss at midfield just before kickoff.

Also before kickoff, the Principal Owner of Huntsville City FC, John Ingram, along with other club executives, will be joined by MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek to commemorate the occasion with an on-field recognition and photo opportunity.

Ready to Come Home and Deliver

After spending the first seven games of the season on the road, Jack Collison's Huntsville City FC squad eagerly anticipate their first home game of the campaign.

While they are yet to secure a regulation-time victory, their prowess in shootouts has been impressive, winning all three so far to lead the league. Notably, player/coach John Berner showcased his skills by making a crucial save during the shootout against Fire II on Matchday 8 to give his side the extra point.

In terms of goal-scoring, forward Kemy Amiche and Azaad Liadi share the team lead with two goals each. Midfielder Ollie Wright has also made a notable impact, earning recognition for his outstanding goal against FC Cincinnati 2, which earned him Goal of Matchday 3 honors.

hunstville-3

The upcoming match against Crown Legacy on Friday will be the second encounter between the two clubs. Their previous meeting resulted in a 2-2 draw on Opening Matchday, with Huntsville emerging victorious in a penalty shootout with a score of 4-3.

Huntsville City FC’s first-ever signing Isaiah Johnston gave his thoughts before his team’s home debut: “I think what's kept us focused is seeing how many season tickets are being sold and caring about the stadium, seeing the stadium.

"It's right down the road from where we train, so we see it every day. So, I think that's given us some motivation to keep stringing together performances and although we haven't strung together a win, I think we're all motivated and ready to come home and deliver.”

MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

Charlotte FC's new hero! Brandon Cambridge announces himself to MLS
Unlikely hero: Paul Rothrock sparks Seattle Sounders with first MLS goal
MLS NEXT: Philadelphia Union forward David Vazquez shines in MLS NEXT Pro
More News
More News
Toronto FC, NYCFC & LAFC announce collaboration with OVO and Mister Cartoon on new clothing line

Toronto FC, NYCFC & LAFC announce collaboration with OVO and Mister Cartoon on new clothing line
MLS NEXT Pro: Huntsville City FC set to make historic home debut in new stadium

MLS NEXT Pro: Huntsville City FC set to make historic home debut in new stadium
Your Friday Kickoff: San Diego to join MLS in 2025, Atlanta open a DP spot with Araújo transfer
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: San Diego to join MLS in 2025, Atlanta open a DP spot with Araújo transfer
Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass as Rivalry Week continues

Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass as Rivalry Week continues
Padres star Manny Machado joins MLS San Diego ownership: "This is huge"

Padres star Manny Machado joins MLS San Diego ownership: "This is huge"
Right to Dream finds a "natural spot" with MLS expansion to San Diego
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Right to Dream finds a "natural spot" with MLS expansion to San Diego
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
1:48

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
0:48

Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
Should there have been a penalty kick called in Charlotte? 
3:45
Instant Replay

Should there have been a penalty kick called in Charlotte? 
St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting KC "is going to be one of the great moments in MLS history"
6:54
Rivalry Week

St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting KC "is going to be one of the great moments in MLS history"
More Video