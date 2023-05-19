MLS NEXT Pro: Huntsville City FC set to make historic home debut in new stadium

Friday, May 19th will mark a momentous occasion in the history of MLS NEXT Pro as Huntsville City FC proudly unveil and make their home debut at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The atmosphere promises to be electric, with thousands of enthusiastic fans expected to fill the stands.

"With a seating capacity just over 6,000, the stadium offers an intimate setting where fans can truly immerse themselves in the action," Brabant shared. "Additionally, we've created a beer garden for supporters to gather, mingle, and savor the scenic views. Regardless of the sport, our fans will have the opportunity to transform the stadium into a true fortress, a home for our team."

Jacob Brabant, communications and broadcast manager for Huntsville City FC, spoke to The Madison Record about the exciting amenities awaiting fans.

The stadium’s transformation not only elevates the sporting experience at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium but also reflects the city's commitment to providing an exceptional venue for its residents and visitors alike.

Fans will be treated to a spectacular "Zero-Edge" video scoreboard, spanning an expansive 1,600 square feet, that will display every second of the on-field action. Additionally, seven fully furnished private boxes have been added at field level, offering an exclusive viewing experience.

The city of Huntsville has made a remarkable $30 million investment in the newly renovated stadium, which showcases a range of impressive features.

Mike and Christine Wicks, prominent residents of Huntsville, have played a pivotal role in enhancing the city's infrastructure, culture, and sports scene, and now they extend their support to ensure the success of Huntsville City FC in the vibrant Rocket City.

This past week, Huntsville City FC, in collaboration with the City of Huntsville and the Wicks Family, announced that the field within Joe Davis Stadium would bear the name "Wicks Family Field" in recognition of their substantial contributions to the team, city and North Alabama.

Previously, Joe Davis Stadium was home to the Huntsville Stars, the Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. However, since the Stars were acquired and relocated in 2015, the stadium sat dormant. Now, the historic venue springs back to life when it hosts its first-ever professional soccer game on Friday night, breathing new energy into its hallowed grounds.

We’d like to officially welcome you to The Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium ✂️ pic.twitter.com/VOhR8eeWym

“It comes with absolute pride and joy to add our family’s name to the newest entertainment destination in North Alabama,” said Mike and Christine Wicks in a combined statement. “For decades, our family has contributed heavily to the revitalization and growth of our city, and today we are able to show our immense desire to also deliver a new era of sports in the Rocket City, and a new outlet for soccer and sports fans across the region.”

During Friday night's game, the Wicks family will partake in a special ceremonial coin toss at midfield just before kickoff.

Also before kickoff, the Principal Owner of Huntsville City FC, John Ingram, along with other club executives, will be joined by MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek to commemorate the occasion with an on-field recognition and photo opportunity.

Ready to Come Home and Deliver

After spending the first seven games of the season on the road, Jack Collison's Huntsville City FC squad eagerly anticipate their first home game of the campaign.

While they are yet to secure a regulation-time victory, their prowess in shootouts has been impressive, winning all three so far to lead the league. Notably, player/coach John Berner showcased his skills by making a crucial save during the shootout against Fire II on Matchday 8 to give his side the extra point.