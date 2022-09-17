Your Saturday Kickoff: Who's fighting for their playoff lives today?

NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls

Remember, we’re dealing with hypotheticals here. Just imagine NYCFC get run off the field at Yankee Stadium of all places today. After that, they face Orlando at Red Bull Arena and then head to Atlanta for a Decision Day matchup that may just end up determining both teams’ playoff fates. Losing out would leave NYCFC on 46 points and, honestly, that might be either where the playoff line stops or even a point or two below.

Now, if they come out and look a lot more like the team that showed up for the Campeones Cup and survive a Red Bulls press made even more suffocating by having to cover less ground, then all of the above is a wash and they won’t have to worry about the playoffs and may even be locked into a home game. They may even ride the momentum of a trophy win and a big rivalry matchup into the kind of postseason run we saw last season. They still have the talent. But considering they’ve lost seven of their last 10 in MLS, it’s hard to envision that right now.