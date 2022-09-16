Brandon Vazquez: Mexico or US? How I've weighed that from youth to pros

At that point, my dad thought the best route would be to go to Tijuana, where we trained every day of the week instead of three or four days a week. All those extra hours of training that I would get with Xolos would put me ahead of everybody else. That was his reasoning, but I didn’t really find out until later on. I was just like, I just want to play, wherever.

Just across the border in Mexico, a new club was making headlines. Club Tijuana had earned promotion into Liga MX, and they were about to win an Apertura championship in just their second year in the top flight, with Mexican-American players like Edgar Castillo, Joe Corona and Greg Garza in their starting XI. Xolos were also recruiting young talent for their academy, and I got invited to join.

I was 13 and playing for my local youth soccer club, San Diego Surf. I’d always loved the sport and was pretty good at an early age. Even back when I was like 6, 7 years old, I was often scoring eight, nine goals a game, and so I “played up,” moving to older age groups. I had shown enough promise to be moved up to Surf’s Under-15 team, and I was trying to get on to their U-16 academy squad. But the coaches had told my parents that they wanted me to wait another year.

My dad knew I had talent. But I didn't really think about it that way. For me, soccer was always just fun, and I was good at it. I’m the middle child of three boys: we were always bullying each other, picking on each other, playing soccer in the backyard, running everywhere. I don't know how my mom dealt with us – we broke everything! My kitchen windows were shattered all the time because they were facing the backyard and I was always kicking a ball against the wall. I can still hear my mom yelling at me about it.

So I joined Xolos’ academy. It was super exciting to be crossing the border every day to be training with this great team, working my way up the ladder at a club who had just been crowned champions. Trainings were really, really hard compared to what I was used to, and I still had to do my schoolwork online later in the day.

But I loved every day of it. It was an awesome experience. Also a crazy experience, when I think back. Waking up before dawn to cross from San Diego into Tijuana every day by myself at such a young age, it was probably something stressful for my parents. But I think we all knew what it would take for me to make it – and 10 years later, here I am, thanks to all that.

Both sides of a Concacaf rivalry

I was born and raised in San Diego, but Mexico is in my blood. My parents are both from Guadalajara, and the first jersey I ever had was a Chivas one. I grew up in a household where we only spoke Spanish; all our food was always Mexican. So I feel my Mexican heritage and culture very strongly. And even though I grew up in the United States and have love for this nation, I also feel a lot of love for Mexico.