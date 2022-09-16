MLS Cup 2022 odds: Whose chances have improved the most?

After opening the season at +1,600 odds, the Philadelphia Union are currently at +320 for a change of +1280 thanks to an incredible run of form that has them leading the Supporters' Shield race.

Jim Curtin's men are riding a five-game winning streak, scoring 23 goals in that period – more than any team in a five-game stretch in league history. The Union's goal differential of +46 is just two off of LAFC's historic +48 set in 2019. They've only conceded 22 goals this season, two more than Real Salt Lake in 2010. However, that RSL team set the record during a 30-game season. Currently, the least amount of goals allowed during a 34-game season is 29 by Sporting Kansas City in 2017.