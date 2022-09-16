MLS Cup 2022 odds: Whose chances have improved the most?

If there's one truism in sports betting, it's that oddsmakers don't always get it right. The current MLS season is just the latest example.
With only a few games left to go before the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs begin, let's look at the teams that defied the smart money by improving their odds the most in the BetMGM futures market between Week 1 and this weekend's Week 32 action.
|
Team
|
Change
|
Current Odds
|
Opening Odds
|
1. FC Cincinnati
|
+7500
|
+2500
|
+10000
|
T-2. Austin FC
|
+5400
|
+1200
|
+6600
|
T-2. CF Montréal
|
+5400
|
+1200
|
+6600
|
4. FC Dallas
|
+3000
|
+2000
|
+5000
|
5. Inter Miami CF
|
+1500
|
+2500
|
+4000
|
6. Philadelphia Union
|
+1280
|
+320
|
+1600
The biggest change (+7,500) goes to FC Cincinnati, who are currently at +2,500 odds after starting the season at +10,000.
Following three consecutive last-place finishes, the Orange & Blue are making a serious run at a first-ever playoff berth under new manager Pat Noonan. With midfielder Luciano Acosta creating Landon Donovan MLS MVP award buzz thanks to an 18-assist season, and breakout star Brandon Vazquez (16g, 5a) putting up career numbers, FCC made believers out of bettors as the year progressed.
Austin FC's remarkable second-year turnaround has defied all the odds and reached historic levels this week after securing their first-ever spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Currently at +1,200 odds, they've come a long way (+5,400, to be exact) from the +6,600 odds they had to open the 2022 campaign. Sebastian Driussi, with 20g/7a boosting his MVP credentials, is a major reason why.
After missing the postseason a season ago, Montréal are back into the playoffs and showing remarkable progress under head coach Wilfried Nancy. Five players are on Canada's September camp roster, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is bound for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the winter and Honduran forward Romell Quioto is having a career year in MLS with 15g/5a.
Boasting a formidable attacking trio of Jesus Ferreira (18g, 5a), Paul Arriola (9g, 5a) and Alan Velasco (6g, 6a), FC Dallas are among the most-improved teams of the season – which is clearly reflected in their current +2,000 odds.
Bettors weren't always so high on FCD, giving them +5,000 odds to start 2022. But first-year coach Nico Estevez has put together a successful formula in Dallas, who are only improving with the playoffs fast approaching.
Success has been hard to come by for Inter Miami in their short MLS existence, and bookmakers are all too aware of this – giving the Herons +4,000 odds to begin the season.
However, the resurgence of legendary striker Gonzalo Higuain (12g, 3a) and the arrival of 2020 MVP Alejandro Pozuelo into a new-look roster could guide the club to its first-ever postseason. As a result, their odds have improved to +2,500 going into Week 32.
After opening the season at +1,600 odds, the Philadelphia Union are currently at +320 for a change of +1280 thanks to an incredible run of form that has them leading the Supporters' Shield race.
Jim Curtin's men are riding a five-game winning streak, scoring 23 goals in that period – more than any team in a five-game stretch in league history. The Union's goal differential of +46 is just two off of LAFC's historic +48 set in 2019. They've only conceded 22 goals this season, two more than Real Salt Lake in 2010. However, that RSL team set the record during a 30-game season. Currently, the least amount of goals allowed during a 34-game season is 29 by Sporting Kansas City in 2017.