Goal of the Week

LAFC's Carlos Vela wins Week 31 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

By a hair, Carlos Vela is your AT&T 5G Goal of the Week winner for Week 31 of the 2022 MLS season.

The LAFC forward earned first-place honors (34.8%) ahead of Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (32.6%) after firing home a sumptuous equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC. Meanwhile, Almada’s individual brilliance launched a 1-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry’s top-corner rocket slotted third (16.7%), having sealed a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. And fourth place (15.9%) went to Houston Dynamo FC winger Fafa Picault for a top-corner curler that helped seal a 3-1 dismantling of the New England Revolution.

Check out all the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Carlos Vela Los Angeles Football Club

