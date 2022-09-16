Who is Johnny Cardoso? Meet USA’s Brazil-based midfield addition

With Yunus Musah freshly sidelined by a groin injury suffered at his club, Valencia CF, US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in young Brazilian-American midfielder Johnny Cardoso to fill his spot for this month’s camp.

Cardoso’s full name is Joao Lucas de Souza Cardoso, though the tag “Johnny” – which he’s worn on the back of his USMNT kit – stuck because of his Denville, New Jersey roots. He was born in the north Jersey town while his parents operated a porcelain business in the New York City suburbs, but they moved back to Brazil a few months later.

“At center mid, Johnny Cardoso is playing every week in Brazil and we like what he's doing. His team's doing really well,” said the USMNT boss. “Eryk Williamson has come up, a late surge with Portland, he's been playing, getting back to his good form, so it's going to be nice to see how he ends the season.”

Berhalter had dropped a hint about Cardoso in a Wednesday media availability following U.S. Soccer’s release of the 26-man September roster , listing him alongside Portland Timbers star Eryk Williamson as central-mid contenders who came close but didn’t quite make the cut.

It’s a major compliment to the 20-year-old, who has been starting regularly for Brazilian power Internacional, with the Porto Alegre-based side sitting in second place in Brazil’s Serie A as their season moves towards its final weeks on a calendar roughly comparable to MLS’s this year. Cardoso has tallied three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Colorado (Reds), alternately working as a holding mid, a shuttler and a right-sided midfielder depending on the tactical circumstances.

He already has three US caps, the most recent coming in a December 2021 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. He also figured prominently in the US Under-23 men’s 2020 Olympic qualifying campaign, which was delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic and unfolded unsuccessfully for the young Yanks in Guadalajara, Mexico in March of last year.

U-23s coach Jason Kreis started Cardoso vs. the Dominican Republic and Mexico and used him off the bench vs. Costa Rica and Honduras, the latter of which was a semifinal match that the US needed to win to qualify for Tokyo, but lost 2-1 to Los Catrachos. Cardoso was used in both deep midfield and as a box-to-box No. 8 at that tournament, in which Kreis used the same 4-3-3 formation as the senior team, to decidedly mixed returns.

Cardoso first broke into Inter’s first team in 2020 under the oversight of then-manager Eduardo Coudet, the well-traveled Argentine who played for the Philadelphia Union in 2010 near the end of his playing career and currently coaches Luca de la Torre at Celta de Vigo in Spain’s LaLiga.

A rangy, physical player, Cardoso was moved from striker to center mid earlier in his career as coaches noted his ball security and intelligent reading of the game, though he’s also shown a capacity to contribute to the attack with set-piece headers, long-range shots and timely penalty-box arrivals.