Your Saturday Kickoff: Which playing styles will prevail in playoff openers?

The 2023 Concacaf Champions League will begin in March with Round of 16 games, the confederation announced Thursday. Here’s a rundown of key information , including when the draw will occur, who has qualified thus far and what the competition’s future has in store.

Toronto FC became the second team to announce their end-of-year moves, declining options on and having contracts expire for multiple players. See the full list here.

The playoffs begin today with the New York Red Bulls hosting FC Cincinnati at 12 pm ET on UniMas, TUDN and MLSsoccer.com. Then the Western Conference gets started with the LA Galaxy welcoming Nashville SC at 3 pm ET on UniMas, TUDN and MLSsoccer.com.

Ok, that might be a bit cynical. It’s just that why should other teams GET TO BE HAPPY WHEN MI…you know what, never mind. Just know the stakes are high today. Especially considering we’re opening with two matchups between the fourth and fifth seeds. Winner goes on to take on a heavily favored LAFC team or a heavily favored Philadelphia team. We’re basically holding tryouts to take down the Death Star.

We made it! 34 weeks of soccer just for teams to either get a little too excited about a first-round win that will ultimately mean nothing or for them to bow out in just 90 minutes after months of work. It’s going to be a blast.

If it’s not Lewis Morgan, who is it?

The Red Bulls’ most readily apparent flaw feels like a big one for the playoffs. Turns out, scoring goals is important in soccer. And here’s the list of Red Bulls players with more than five goals: Lewis Morgan.

That’s it. To be fair, he does have 14 goals this year. He’s been fantastic. But there’s only so much one person can do. Going up against a team that boasts one of the single-most productive attacking trios in MLS history, there’s a high probability that one goal won’t get the job done.

Now, we try not to get too caught up in recent trends heading into the playoffs around here. There’s pretty strong evidence your most recent form heading into the playoffs isn’t as strong an indicator of playoff success as your performance over the second half of the season. Even then, nothing is definite. However, the Red Bulls had to be encouraged by the Decision Day performance of striker Elias Manoel.