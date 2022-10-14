MLS League Awards

Corey Rockwell named 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLS-AR_Rockwell-16x9

Corey Rockwell has been named the 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the second time he's earned this recognition during his career.

Rockwell is a two-time recipient, after previously winning the award in 2011. He has officiated 340 MLS matches since making his officiating debut on April 8, 2005.

Rockwell has served as an assistant referee for 27 matches throughout the 2022 MLS regular season, and his career highlights include representing U.S. Soccer and PRO at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and being an assistant referee in the 2019 MLS Cup Final.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.

Below is the voting breakdown:

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Voting Results
Assistant Referee
Player
Club
Media
Total
Rockwell, Corey
27.40%
39.80%
44.70%
37.30%
Anderson, Ian
40.10%
37.40%
23.40%
33.63%
Elliott, Chris
32.50%
22.80%
31.90%
29.07%

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2022: Corey Rockwell
  • 2021: Cory Richardson
  • 2020: Kathryn Nesbitt
  • 2019: Brian Dunn
  • 2018: Joe Fletcher
  • 2017: Corey Parker
  • 2016: Frank Anderson
  • 2015: Corey Parker
  • 2014: Paul Scott
  • 2013: Kermit Quisenberry
  • 2012: Ian Anderson
  • 2011: Corey Rockwell
  • 2010: Craig Lowry
  • 2009: Greg Barkey
  • 2008: Kermit Quisenberry
MLS League Awards

Related Stories

Ismail Elfath named 2022 MLS Referee of the Year
MLS announces 2022 year-end awards finalists
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi
More News
More News
Who's in, who's out? MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who's in, who's out? MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2022 season
MLS coaches make playoff picks: Who goes all the way?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS coaches make playoff picks: Who goes all the way?
Chicharito revels in first MLS Cup Playoffs: "People were saying I was done"

Chicharito revels in first MLS Cup Playoffs: "People were saying I was done"
Corey Rockwell named 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
MLS League Awards

Corey Rockwell named 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
Ismail Elfath named 2022 MLS Referee of the Year
MLS League Awards

Ismail Elfath named 2022 MLS Referee of the Year
Listos! Austin FC bring Q2 Stadium party into MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Listos! Austin FC bring Q2 Stadium party into MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
Video
Video
Who will win MLS Cup?! Full Playoff Preview
1:46:04

Who will win MLS Cup?! Full Playoff Preview
Andre Blake is the shutout king! 
0:57

Andre Blake is the shutout king! 
MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
3:01

MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
5:14

2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.