Corey Rockwell named 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Corey Rockwell has been named the 2022 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the second time he's earned this recognition during his career.

Rockwell is a two-time recipient, after previously winning the award in 2011. He has officiated 340 MLS matches since making his officiating debut on April 8, 2005.

Rockwell has served as an assistant referee for 27 matches throughout the 2022 MLS regular season, and his career highlights include representing U.S. Soccer and PRO at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and being an assistant referee in the 2019 MLS Cup Final.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.