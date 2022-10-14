MLS coaches make playoff picks: Who goes all the way?

As frustrating as they may find it to be on the outside looking in, coaches who aren’t taking part in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs usually still end up watching them on television – after all, they’re fans of the game just like the rest of us.

Chicago Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson and Seattle Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer – both of whom have hoisted this trophy over their playing or coaching careers – were kind enough to share some insights about this year’s postseason field. We also spoke with a few current and former MLS head coaches, all of whom have won major titles, who requested anonymity in order to speak frankly.

Which got us thinking: Which teams and players are they picking? Who do they expect to step up in the big moments that pave the path to the league title? So we asked them.

Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC clearly command respect and will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the top overall seed. Yet their drastic swoon in late summer may have raised some doubts about a once-dominant outfit whose key protagonist hasn’t always been at his best in the postseason.

“They're balanced,” added another on head coach Jim Curtin’s group. “Early in the year they were as good as any team in the league defensively, and the offensive part was sputtering. And then right as everybody was writing them off and telling them that their offense stunk, they started banging in goals for fun – and kept that going in a consistent way.”

“They have been competitive for the last couple of years and have really been knocking on the door,” said one of our anonymous coaches of the DOOP squad. “They are probably in the best position to do it.”

“ Philadelphia Union is the most complete team, in my opinion,” said Hendrickson.

There was broad consensus on a favorite here, even if Schmetzer admitted he’s biased to want an Eastern Conference side to win the whole thing, rather than one of his Sounders’ West counterparts.

“LAFC has all the tools and if Carlos Vela is motivated, they have to be the favorites,” said Schmetzer. “But from a soccer perspective, I think Montréal , with their back line of five, I think they could cause LA some problems.”

Who will be the most influential player(s) in the playoffs?

This drew a range of responses. Many eyes will clearly be on Vela, though one coach said the rise of Chicho Arango and LAFC’s fearsome roster depth has reduced the weight on the Mexican star’s shoulders – not to mention the ace in the hole that could be Gareth Bale off the bench.

“They've got so much other firepower right now, it’s actually taken a little pressure off Vela,” he said. “He may have a little bit more time and space if others take the opponent’s focus. I think LA's coming out of the West. It's going to be very difficult, with that firepower, for them not to be in the final.”

Another picked Philly’s red-hot Dániel Gazdag. Hendrickson pointed to a couple of routinely dominant goalkeepers: Andre Blake from Philadelphia and Joe Willis from Nashville.

FC Cincinnati maestro Luciano Acosta is also a potential X factor for the debutants from Ohio.

“I want to see if Lucho Acosta can raise his level in the playoffs,” said one of our nameless contributors. “A lot will depend on his performances.”

Austin FC were once a trendy upstart MLS Cup pick, and their shuffling conclusion to the regular season has some of our panelists closely eyeing their attacking linchpin Sebastián Driussi.

“Driussi needs to get hot again if Austin’s going anywhere,” said one coach. “When they were flying, it was a team effort, but he was shouldering a lot of the points and you can see that as he’s gone a little bit dry, their results have not been as good. Hopefully he comes back into it and shows that MVP caliber that he had for a good portion of the season.”

He’s one of several elite attackers whose teams largely revolve around them, particularly out West.