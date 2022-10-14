MLS League Awards

Ismail Elfath named 2022 MLS Referee of the Year

By MLSsoccer staff

Ismail Elfath has been named the 2022 MLS Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the second time (in only three years) he's earned this recognition during his career.

Elfath first won the award in 2020 and his illustrious career now includes 193 MLS matches officiated, including 17 during the 2022 regular season. Elfath made his MLS officiating debut on May 19, 2012, and he is set to represent U.S. Soccer and PRO as a referee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.

Below is the voting breakdown:

MLS Referee of the Year Voting Results
Referee
Player
Club
Media
Total
Elfath, Ismail
35.40%
47.20%
25.50%
36.03%
Chapman, Allen
39.10%
26.80%
31.90%
32.60%
Villarreal, Armando
25.50%
26.00%
42.60%
31.37%

MLS Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2022: Ismail Elfath
  • 2021: Robert Sibiga
  • 2020: Ismail Elfath
  • 2019: Allen Chapman
  • 2018: Alan Kelly
  • 2017: Allen Chapman
  • 2016: Alan Kelly
  • 2015: Alan Kelly
  • 2014: Mark Geiger
  • 2013: Hilario Grajeda
  • 2012: Silviu Petrescu
  • 2011: Mark Geiger
  • 2010: Kevin Stott
  • 2009: Alex Prus
  • 2008: Jair Marrufo
  • 2007: Brian Hall
  • 2006: Brian Hall
  • 2005: Brian Hall
  • 2004: Abiodun Okulaja
  • 2003: Brian Hall
  • 2002: Kevin Terry
  • 2001: Paul Tamberino
  • 2000: Paul Tamberino
  • 1999: Paul Tamberino
  • 1998: Paul Tamberino
  • 1997: Esse Baharmast
