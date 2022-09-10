Your Saturday Kickoff: Six games with massive playoff implications

13!!! Highlights include Nashville SC versus the LA Galaxy at 3:30 p.m. ET on Univision, TUDN and Twitter; RBNY hosting the Revs at 6 p.m. ET on MLS Live on ESPN+; and FC Dallas welcoming LAFC at 8:30 p.m. ET on MLS LIVE on ESPN+. That’s just to name a few. It’s a stacked day. Check out the full schedule here.

CF Montréal are the second Eastern Conference team in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, continuing their remarkable rise under second-year head coach Wilfried Nancy. The Canadian side booked their spot via Friday night’s dramatic 2-2 home draw vs. the Columbus Crew, joining LAFC and the Philadelphia Union as three of 14 teams that’ll play postseason soccer come mid-October.

We don’t have time to go through every game or even all the interesting games. Instead, we’ll have to settle for quick looks at the six most critical games of the day.

It’s a little more straightforward for LA. They still have two games in hand on seventh-place Portland and are just three points behind. But with so few games left, the margin of error is slim. If they can win today in their toughest remaining game, they’ll have to be feeling good about their playoff hopes.

The game as a whole might not end up being quite that simplified, but then again, there’s a decent chance it might. And with Nashville potentially prepared to take a huge step toward clinching a playoff spot today with a win and a possible Timbers loss, we could end up viewing today as an MVP clinching moment for Mukhtar in what might be Nashville’s biggest game of the season. They could use that MVP moment. They face Austin and LAFC in two of their final three games.

To put it simply, this is Hany Mukhtar versus Riqui Puig and Chicharito. Mukhtar is fresh off a month where he scored seven times and dished out five assists. Puig is getting comfortable quickly in LA while Chicharito is set to bounce back from a Panenka that might just live in infamy in Galaxy lore if they fall short of the playoffs.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution

WHEN: 6 p.m. ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Who’s healthy? And who’s healthy enough to handle energy drink soccer?

This one is more about the Revs than the Red Bulls. The Red Bulls haven’t quite locked down a home playoff spot, but considering their home record I’m not even sure they want to. But the Revs are right on the edge of the playoff line. Every point from here on out is critical. And plenty of points before today have been critical as well.

But New England have been dealing with injury issues to key players at the worst time. With the attack hobbled, the Revs have been staying afloat almost entirely thanks to Djordje Petrovic and surprise goal scorers. Their 3-0 win last week over NYCFC came via goals from Jon Bell, Noel Buck and Tommy McNamara and seven saves from Petrovic. It’s not a perfect formula, but it has kept them in the race