RBNY midfielder Dru Yearwood suspended additional 3 games

Major League Soccer has issued an additional three-match suspension to New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood , as announced Friday.

The disciplinary action comes after Yearwood kicked a ball into the stands during the RBNY vs. Philadelphia Union match on Sept. 3 at Red Bull Arena, a 2-0 loss for the hosts.

The supplementary decision is on top of the automatic one-game, red-card suspension Yearwood received during the match. In total, Yearwood is suspended for four matches and issued an undisclosed fine.

Yearwood will be ineligible for New York’s next four games, which carries through the end of the 2022 MLS regular season:

The Red Bulls, currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, are on track for a 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.