CF Montréal's Djordje Mihailovic wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week

There’s no picking that one out.
CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 29 of the 2022 MLS campaign.
The AZ Alkmaar-bound star earned 39.4% of the final vote, courtesy of a long-range rocket into the top corner in a 4-3 Canadian Classique win over Toronto FC.
That same game produced the second-place finisher (32.2%), via Toronto forward Lorenzo Insigne’s pristine volley.
Third place went to FC Dallas winger Alan Velasco (14.7%), following a one-time curler in their 3-0 victory at Minnesota United FC. And LAFC striker Cristian Arango slotted into fourth place (13.6%) for a hesitation-and-finish in a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.
Check out all the nominees below: