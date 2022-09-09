CF Montréal's Djordje Mihailovic wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week

There’s no picking that one out.

CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 29 of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The AZ Alkmaar-bound star earned 39.4% of the final vote, courtesy of a long-range rocket into the top corner in a 4-3 Canadian Classique win over Toronto FC.

That same game produced the second-place finisher (32.2%), via Toronto forward Lorenzo Insigne’s pristine volley.